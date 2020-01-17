Discount Tire Partners With Multi-Platinum Artists, Walk Off The Earth, For 2020 "Let's Get You Taken Care Of" Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels, expanded its latest brand campaign with a partnership and jingle featuring the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum pop band, Walk Off the Earth.

Discount Tire's "Let's Get You Taken Care Of" campaign, which debuted in 2019, launched its second ad series this week titled "Life's Roads." Spots feature the new "Let's Get You Taken Care Of" jingle, performed by Walk Off the Earth (WOTE), and demonstrates how drivers can rely on Discount Tire help ensure their safety on the road while taking care of tire woes.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Walk Off the Earth," said Lisa Pedersen, vice president of marketing at Discount Tire. "They're a talented group that use the gift of music to engage with people in a fun and creative way, which aligns perfectly with our message. We look forward to sharing more exciting and successful collaborations with WOTE."

In addition, Discount Tire is sponsoring Walk Off the Earth's 24-date U.S. tour, "HERE WE GO!," and is offering fans a chance to win concert tickets in select cities. The three-month tour starts February 12 and will be a fun, interactive, one-of-a-kind experience for concertgoers.

"2020 is going to be a year to remember with new music, an entirely new tour and a way to connect with WOTElings all around the world," said Walk Off the Earth. "We're excited to partner with Discount Tire as they understand exactly what we're trying to do: create genuine, human connections and constantly exceed expectations through our craft!"

For more information on how to enter to win tickets, visit https://discountti.re/WOTEtix.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT WALK OFF THE EARTH

Walk Off the Earth is a Juno Award winning, multi-platinum musical phenomenon currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside Toronto in Burlington, Ontario, their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" & "Rule The World" (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world (Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, & Steve Aoki).

