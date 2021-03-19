SMI 10’939 -0.3%  SPI 13’836 -0.2%  Dow 32’624 -0.7%  DAX 14’634 -1.0%  Euro 1.1070 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’839 -0.7%  Gold 1’736 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’748 2.3%  Dollar 0.9308 0.4%  Öl 63.7 1.3% 

Samp a Aktie [Valor: 472707 / ISIN: FI0009003305]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.03.2021 16:15:00

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Samp a
37.67 CHF -10.66%

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        19 March 2021 at 5:15 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 18 March 2021 below five (5) per cent Sampo plc's total stock.

In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the total voting rights attached to Sampo A shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.99% shares

4.95% voting rights		0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights		5.07% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:11 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
09:20 Powell-Impulse bereits verpufft
08:08 In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV
06:58 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
mehr

https://youtu.be/jTMgZiH60KE

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Dow gibt ab -- SMI fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Swissquote-Aktie klettert kräftig: Swissquote erzielt 2020 ein Rekordergebnis
Implenia-Aktie gewinnt: Implenia baut am Zugangsstollen für die zweite Gotthardröhre mit
Credit Suisse-Aktien gewinnen: Credit Suisse stellt Asset Management als separate Division auf - warnt wegen Greensill vor Ergebnisbelastung
EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Höhere Anleihekäufe gegen Anstieg der Renditen möglich
Massiver Stromverbrauch: So viel Energie wird beim Bitcoin-Mining verbraucht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit