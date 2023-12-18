Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
18.12.2023 22:10:00

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to the Chair of the Board, Larry Ciaccia – 18 December 2023

At the close of business on 18 December 2023, Larry Ciaccia, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary  General Meeting on 21 December 2023:

Total 232,503,796 shares or 16,64% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

  • Proxy to represent and vote for 231,603,796 shares or 16,58% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Ciaccia.
  • Proxy with voting instructions for 900,000 shares or 0,06% of the share capital.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics 
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. 
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


