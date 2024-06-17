Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
17.06.2024 23:15:00

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad – 17 June 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
At the close of business on 17 June 2024, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 19 June 2024:

Total 92,885,422 shares or 30,15% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

  • Proxy to represent and vote for 81,190,021 shares or 26,35% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations
  • Proxy with voting instructions for 11,695,401 shares or 3,80% of the share capital.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics 
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. 
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com 

About this notice:
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 17 June 2024 at 23:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


