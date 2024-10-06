Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’001 -0.1%  SPI 16’034 -0.1%  Dow 42’353 0.8%  DAX 19’121 0.6%  Euro 0.9428 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’955 0.7%  Gold 2’652 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’433 3.3%  Dollar 0.8576 0.0%  Öl 78.2 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758BlackRock1005182Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Online-Seminar: Optionen - die Champions League des Investierens
Online-Seminar: Verständnis des Werts von Krypto-Assets in Portfolios
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.10.2024 22:45:00

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad - 06 Oct 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.19 NOK -8.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

At the close of business on 04 October 2024, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 09 October 2024.

Total 96,929,296 shares or 22.01% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.

Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.

Contact person
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 67 83 91 19

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity.  Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com (http://www.idexbiometrics.com)

About this notice
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 06 October 2024 at 22:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.