01.10.2024 22:15:00
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad - 01 Oct 2024
At the close of business on 01 October 2024, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 09 October 2024.
Total 31,828,991 shares or 7.23% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.
Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.
Contact person
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 67 83 91 19
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com (http://www.idexbiometrics.com)
About this notice
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 01 October 2024 at 22:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
