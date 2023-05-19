Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics Chair Morten Opstad – 19 May 2023

At the close of business on 19 May 2023, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2023:

Total 310,463,666 shares or 26,56% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 104,191,077 shares or 8,91% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations

Proxy with voting instructions for 206,272,589 shares or 17,65% of the share capital.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



