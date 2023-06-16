|
16.06.2023 06:37:46
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics Board Member Morten Opstad – 15 June 2023
At the close of business on 15 June 2023, Morten Opstad,Member of the Board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting on 16 June 2023:
Total 361,187,305 shares or 28,09% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:
- Proxy to represent and vote for 176,123,962 shares or 13,70% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations
- Proxy with voting instructions for 185,063,343 shares or 14,39% of the share capital.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
