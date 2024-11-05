|
05.11.2024 17:45:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024
Nanterre, November 05th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 28th to November 01st, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|28/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|127 285
|103,14420
|XPAR
|VINCI
|28/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|53 737
|103,11020
|CEUX
|VINCI
|28/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|21 551
|103,11480
|TQEX
|VINCI
|29/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|118 121
|103,93710
|XPAR
|VINCI
|29/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|47 913
|103,97350
|CEUX
|VINCI
|29/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|1 060
|104,80380
|TQEX
|VINCI
|30/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|90 000
|102,21057
|XPAR
|VINCI
|30/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|35 000
|102,14818
|CEUX
|VINCI
|31/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|90 000
|102,18607
|XPAR
|VINCI
|31/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|35 000
|102,18403
|CEUX
|VINCI
|01/11/2024
|FR0000125486
|90 000
|103,10805
|XPAR
|VINCI
|01/11/2024
|FR0000125486
|35 000
|103,11481
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|744 667
|102,9961
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment