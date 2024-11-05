Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 -0.3%  SPI 15’812 -0.2%  Dow 42’125 0.8%  DAX 19’253 0.6%  Euro 0.9431 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’871 0.4%  Gold 2’740 0.1%  Bitcoin 60’639 3.5%  Dollar 0.8636 -0.1%  Öl 76.1 4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Trump Media & Technology111854123Roche1203204Adecco1213860Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411
Top News
Salzgitter-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Grossaktionär erwägt wohl Übernahmeofferte für Salzgitter
EVOTEC-Aktie stärker: Werk in Halle/Westfalen wird veräussert
NEXUS-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Finanzinvestor will NEXUS für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
Adecco-Aktie klar im Minus: Adecco spürt weiterhin schwieriges Umfeld
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

VINCI Aktie [Valor: 508670 / ISIN: FR0000125486]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.11.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024

VINCI
97.30 CHF 1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

         Nanterre, November 05th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 28th to November 01st, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/10/2024FR0000125486127 285103,14420XPAR
VINCI28/10/2024FR000012548653 737103,11020CEUX
VINCI28/10/2024FR000012548621 551103,11480TQEX
VINCI29/10/2024FR0000125486118 121103,93710XPAR
VINCI29/10/2024FR000012548647 913103,97350CEUX
VINCI29/10/2024FR00001254861 060104,80380TQEX
VINCI30/10/2024FR000012548690 000102,21057XPAR
VINCI30/10/2024FR000012548635 000102,14818CEUX
VINCI31/10/2024FR000012548690 000102,18607XPAR
VINCI31/10/2024FR000012548635 000102,18403CEUX
VINCI01/11/2024FR000012548690 000103,10805XPAR
VINCI01/11/2024FR000012548635 000103,11481CEUX
      
  TOTAL744 667102,9961 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Nachrichten zu VINCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten