|
05.02.2024 18:47:41
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024
Nanterre, February 5th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|29/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|5 300
|116,69200
|XPAR
|VINCI
|30/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|539
|116,81860
|XPAR
|VINCI
|01/02/2024
|FR0000125486
|2 489
|116,62010
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|8 328
|116,6787
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu VINCI
Analysen zu VINCI
|01.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|01.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|01.02.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Stellantis am 26.01.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Montag nur leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}