VINCI Aktie [Valor: 508670 / ISIN: FR0000125486]
05.02.2024 18:47:41

Disclosure of transactions in own shares  From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024

VINCI
110.13 CHF 0.67%
         Nanterre, February 5th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares  From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI29/01/2024FR0000125486 5 300 116,69200XPAR
VINCI30/01/2024FR0000125486 539 116,81860XPAR
VINCI01/02/2024FR0000125486 2 489 116,62010XPAR
      
  TOTAL                     8 328 116,6787 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Nachrichten zu VINCI

Analysen zu VINCI

01.02.24 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.24 VINCI Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.01.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
