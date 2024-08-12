|
12.08.2024 17:30:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 05th to August 09th, 2024
Nanterre, August 12th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From August 05th to August 09th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|05/08/2024
|FR0000125486
|59 798
|100,33650
|XPAR
|VINCI
|06/08/2024
|FR0000125486
|59 487
|100,86120
|XPAR
|VINCI
|07/08/2024
|FR0000125486
|58 314
|102,89010
|XPAR
|VINCI
|08/08/2024
|FR0000125486
|58 272
|102,96570
|XPAR
|VINCI
|09/08/2024
|FR0000125486
|58 085
|103,29520
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|293 956
|102,0551
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment
