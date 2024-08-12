Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’891 0.2%  SPI 15’829 0.2%  Dow 39’339 -0.4%  DAX 17’734 0.1%  Euro 0.9479 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’676 0.0%  Gold 2’458 1.1%  Bitcoin 51’511 1.2%  Dollar 0.8670 0.2%  Öl 80.8 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Galderma133539272
Top News
NEL ASA-Aktie im Plus nach Plug Power-Ergebnissen - Abwärtstrend bleibt dennoch bestehen
ARYZTA-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2024 leicht gesunken - operative Marge verbessert
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
TMTG-Aktie in Rot: Q2-Ergebnisse von Trump Media - Neuer Streaming-Dienst soll Umsatzwachstum erhöhen
Disney-Aktie wenig bewegt: Disney gibt vier Schiffe bei kriselnder Meyer Werft in Auftrag
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

VINCI Aktie [Valor: 508670 / ISIN: FR0000125486]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2024 17:30:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 05th to August 09th, 2024

VINCI
94.01 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nanterre, August 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 05th to August 09th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI05/08/2024FR000012548659 798100,33650XPAR
VINCI06/08/2024FR000012548659 487100,86120XPAR
VINCI07/08/2024FR000012548658 314102,89010XPAR
VINCI08/08/2024FR000012548658 272102,96570XPAR
VINCI09/08/2024FR000012548658 085103,29520XPAR
  TOTAL293 956102,0551 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Nachrichten zu VINCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCI

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
06.08.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
26.07.24 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.24 VINCI Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.07.24 VINCI Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.24 VINCI Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:28 UBS KeyInvest: Was kommt nach dem Crash?
09:35 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
09:26 Gelingt Crowdstrike der Neustart?
08:57 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.08.2024
08:45 SMI setzt Erholung fort
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’370.72 19.49 SUBYKU
Short 12’630.86 13.67 7CSSMU
Short 13’102.98 8.81 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’885.86 12.08.2024 17:15:46
Long 11’420.00 19.61
Long 11’133.81 13.75 SSXMLU
Long 10’635.25 8.74 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 94.01 0.00% VINCI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: XRP Kurs unter Druck – Crash oder Erholung?
Entwicklung von Aktien, Anleihen, BIP auf lange Sicht: Dies erwartet Charles Schwab für die nächsten zehn Jahre
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk: Welches Vermögenswerte sich bei hoher Inflation auszahlen
US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Das ist über die wirtschaftspolitischen Ziele von Kamala Harris bekannt
ARYZTA-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2024 leicht gesunken - operative Marge verbessert
SMI im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
So können Anleger von einer Rezession profitieren
"Leichter Gegenwind": Coinbase sieht einige Hindernisse wegen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}