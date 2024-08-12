Nanterre, August 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 05th to August 09th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 05/08/2024 FR0000125486 59 798 100,33650 XPAR VINCI 06/08/2024 FR0000125486 59 487 100,86120 XPAR VINCI 07/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 314 102,89010 XPAR VINCI 08/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 272 102,96570 XPAR VINCI 09/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 085 103,29520 XPAR TOTAL 293 956 102,0551

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment