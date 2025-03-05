|
05.03.2025 20:23:47
Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 24th to February 28th, 2025
Nanterre, March 05th, 2025
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from February 24th to February 28th, 2025
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 24th to February 28th, 2025:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|24/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|12 476
|109,375600
|AQEU
|VINCI
|24/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|25 864
|109,254000
|CEUX
|VINCI
|24/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|15 226
|109,276000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|24/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|41 823
|109,250500
|XPAR
|VINCI
|25/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|12 605
|109,337200
|AQEU
|VINCI
|25/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 737
|109,336900
|CEUX
|VINCI
|25/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|16 169
|109,402100
|TQEX
|VINCI
|25/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|39 782
|109,251600
|XPAR
|VINCI
|26/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|10 654
|110,497000
|AQEU
|VINCI
|26/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|24 000
|110,614800
|CEUX
|VINCI
|26/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|8 464
|110,681900
|TQEX
|VINCI
|26/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|33 241
|110,575500
|XPAR
|VINCI
|27/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|12 871
|110,485300
|AQEU
|VINCI
|27/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|18 765
|110,353300
|CEUX
|VINCI
|27/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|9 753
|110,418600
|TQEX
|VINCI
|27/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|35 239
|110,446700
|XPAR
|VINCI
|28/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|10 249
|110,699800
|AQEU
|VINCI
|28/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|15 906
|110,785500
|CEUX
|VINCI
|28/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 834
|110,803000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|28/02/2025
|FR0000125486
|37 011
|110,745400
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|420 669
|109,9955
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
