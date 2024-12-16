Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 09th to December 13th, 2024

VINCI
97.30 CHF 1.10%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Nanterre, December 16th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 09th to December 13th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 09th to December 13th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI09/12/2024FR0000125486377100,50000XPAR
VINCI09/12/2024FR0000125486477100,50000CEUX
VINCI09/12/2024FR0000125486103100,50000TQEX
VINCI10/12/2024FR000012548652 552100,86420XPAR
VINCI10/12/2024FR000012548629 789100,85680CEUX
VINCI10/12/2024FR00001254866 165100,87850TQEX
VINCI11/12/2024FR000012548637 588100,54400XPAR
VINCI11/12/2024FR000012548622 525100,55490CEUX
VINCI11/12/2024FR00001254862 682100,67720TQEX
VINCI12/12/2024FR000012548657 983100,89420XPAR
VINCI12/12/2024FR000012548633 523100,85200CEUX
VINCI12/12/2024FR00001254868 656100,89480TQEX
VINCI13/12/2024FR000012548626 575101,07120XPAR
VINCI13/12/2024FR000012548612 245101,08820CEUX
VINCI13/12/2024FR00001254862 261101,07780TQEX
      
  TOTAL293 501100,8313 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


