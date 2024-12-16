Nanterre, December 16th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 09th to December 13th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 09th to December 13th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 377 100,50000 XPAR VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 477 100,50000 CEUX VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 103 100,50000 TQEX VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 52 552 100,86420 XPAR VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 29 789 100,85680 CEUX VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 6 165 100,87850 TQEX VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 37 588 100,54400 XPAR VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 22 525 100,55490 CEUX VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 2 682 100,67720 TQEX VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 57 983 100,89420 XPAR VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 33 523 100,85200 CEUX VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 8 656 100,89480 TQEX VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 26 575 101,07120 XPAR VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 12 245 101,08820 CEUX VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 2 261 101,07780 TQEX TOTAL 293 501 100,8313

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment