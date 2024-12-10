Nanterre, December 10th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 02nd to December 05th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 02nd to December 05th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 02/12/2024 FR0000125486 207 457 97,82830 XPAR VINCI 02/12/2024 FR0000125486 110 183 97,86110 CEUX VINCI 02/12/2024 FR0000125486 1 458 97,80340 TQEX VINCI 03/12/2024 FR0000125486 109 165 97,22960 XPAR VINCI 03/12/2024 FR0000125486 59 392 97,23480 CEUX VINCI 03/12/2024 FR0000125486 7 530 97,23870 TQEX VINCI 04/12/2024 FR0000125486 2 332 97,78010 XPAR VINCI 04/12/2024 FR0000125486 1 504 97,85320 CEUX VINCI 04/12/2024 FR0000125486 558 97,86290 TQEX VINCI 05/12/2024 FR0000125486 3 305 98,31920 XPAR TOTAL 502 884 97,6296

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment