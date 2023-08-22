Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (14 to 18 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 14 to 18 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) Ipsos 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 741 45,6302 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 5 812 45,6206 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,6121 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 447 45,6086 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 11 593 45,8428 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 6 407 45,8489 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,8010 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,8053 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,6454 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 8 500 45,6320 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,7498 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 312 45,7328 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 840 44,8123 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 486 44,7765 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 834 44,7747 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 340 44,7805 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 741 44,4137 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 8 000 44,4437 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 44,4089 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 211 44,4178 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment