|
22.08.2023 19:11:04
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (14 to 18 August 2023)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 14 to 18 August 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|Ipsos
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|13 741
|45,6302
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|5 812
|45,6206
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|45,6121
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 447
|45,6086
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|11 593
|45,8428
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|6 407
|45,8489
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|45,8010
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|45,8053
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 000
|45,6454
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|8 500
|45,6320
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|45,7498
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 312
|45,7328
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|13 840
|44,8123
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 486
|44,7765
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|834
|44,7747
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 340
|44,7805
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|12 741
|44,4137
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|8 000
|44,4437
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|44,4089
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 211
|44,4178
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
