Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'876 0.3%  SPI 14'346 0.3%  Dow 34'284 -0.5%  DAX 15'706 0.7%  Euro 0.9549 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'260 0.8%  Gold 1'898 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'702 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8799 0.1%  Öl 84.0 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Zweites Quartal 2023: In diese zehn Aktien investierte Carl Icahn
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Ausblick: Peloton legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rezessionsängste schrumpfen: So könnte es bis zum Jahresende für den US-Aktienmarkt im S&P 500 weitergehen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Ipsos Aktie [Valor: 821324 / ISIN: FR0000073298]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.08.2023 19:11:04

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (14 to 18 August 2023)

Ipsos
44.84 EUR 0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 14 to 18 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
      ISIN code (ISO 6166)     MIC code (ISO 10383)
Ipsos 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 741 45,6302 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 5 812 45,6206 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,6121 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 447 45,6086 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 11 593 45,8428 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 6 407 45,8489 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,8010 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,8053 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 000 45,6454 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 8 500 45,6320 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 45,7498 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 312 45,7328 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 840 44,8123 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 486 44,7765 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 834 44,7747 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 340 44,7805 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 12 741 44,4137 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 8 000 44,4437 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 44,4089 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 211 44,4178 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

12:11 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc
09:39 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
09:07 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
08:41 SMI kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
21.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
18.08.23 Das Herz der deutschen Wirtschaft: kleine und mittlere Unternehmen
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'327.69 19.62 9WSSMU
Short 12'400.00 13.49
Short 13'350.00 8.82
SMI-Kurs: 10'875.68 22.08.2023 17:30:02
Long 10'360.00 18.04
Long 10'020.00 13.65
Long 9'660.00 8.68
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Dienstagnachmittag im Aufwind
Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Vormittag fester
Stadler Rail-Aktie etwas fester: Stadler hat Auftrag für ersten zweistöckigen Batteriezug für den US-Markt erhalten
Vetropack-Aktie tiefrot: Brand im Werk Kremsmünster setzt fünf Produktionslinien ausser Betrieb
Schnäppchenjäger wittern ihre Chance: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit