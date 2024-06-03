|
03.06.2024 18:30:00
Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 27th to May 31st, 2024
SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on April 9th ,2024)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from May 27th to May 31st, 2024
Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on February 28th ,2024
I-Purchases effected during the period:
| 1
Trading days
| 2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
| 3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)
| 4
Amounts
(in €)
| 5
Purpose of redemption
| 6
Market
|
5/27/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5/28/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5/29/24
|
426 798
|
113,37236063
|
48 387 096,77
|
Cancellation
|
OTC
|
5/30/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5/31/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
426 798
|
113,37236063
|
48 387 096,77
|
Cancellation
|
OTC
(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded
Attachment
