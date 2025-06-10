Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.06.2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Publicis
91.27 CHF 2.56%
Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 06/02/2025 to 06/06/2025

Paris – June 10, 2025

Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders’ Meetings of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency
Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 108,225 92.1941 9,977,706.47 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 60,575 92.4745 5,601,642.84 CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 7,797 92.2697 719,426.85 AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 8,197 92.4223 757,585.59 TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 113,146 93.0891 10,532,659.31 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 52,692 93.0198 4,901,399.30 CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 904 92.1881 83,338.04 AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 807 92.2443 74,441.15 TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 87,658 93.9347 8,234,127.93 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 43,352 93.9185 4,071,554.81 CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 7,020 93.9139 659,275.58 AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 6,467 93.9239 607,405.86 TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 99,496 94.6577 9,418,062.52 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 463 93.4269 43,256.65 CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 62 93.4468 5,793.70 AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 59 93.4569 5,513.96 TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 74,079 94.8909 7,029,422.98 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - TQEX
* Rounded to four decimal places   Sum: 670,999 93.4765 62,722,613.55
 


  

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

