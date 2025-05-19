Disclosure of trading in own shares

from 05/12/2025 to 05/16/2025

Paris – May 19, 2025

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2024

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 8,068 95.2194 768,230.12 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 15,977 95.0842 1,519,160.26 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 24,045 95.1296 2,287,391.23







About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

