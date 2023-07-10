Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rexel Aktie [Valor: 3015581 / ISIN: FR0010451203]
10.07.2023 18:00:00

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Rexel
22.19 EUR 1.98%
        Paris, July 10, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JULY 3 TO 7, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 3 to 7, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/07/2023FR001045120333 500 22,5197XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/07/2023FR001045120335 550 22,5720XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/07/2023FR001045120332 620 22,4637XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/07/2023FR001045120359 180 21,9366XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/07/2023FR00104512036 320 21,7067CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/07/2023FR00104512039 050 21,9832XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

