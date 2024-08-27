|
27.08.2024 12:13:50
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 07 2024
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JUILLET 2024
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|235 567 817
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|267 578 744
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|267 489 731
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JULY 2024
|Total number of shares
|235,567,817
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|267,578,744
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|267,489,731
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 07 2024
Nachrichten zu Elis SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Elis SA
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:
☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schwächelt -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Anleger am heimischen Markt halten sich am Dienstag zurück, während sich der deutsche Leitindex etwas stärker zeigt. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten unterdessen in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}