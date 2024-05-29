Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
29.05.2024 11:30:00

Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics - 29 May 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
1.51 NOK -2.51%
This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 15 May 2024 that it had conducted a private placement of 33.3 million new shares in IDEX Biometrics. In connection with the placement, certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

Mr. Robert Keith lent 17,940,213 shares in connection with the settlement of tranche 1 of the private placement. The shares have been returned. After the return of the shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 34,710,479 shares or rights to shares or 11.3% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 29 May 2024 at 11:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


