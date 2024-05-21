Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
21.05.2024 23:30:00

Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics - 21 May 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
1.60 NOK 0.49%
This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 15 May 2024 that it had conducted a private placement of 33.3 million new shares in IDEX Biometrics. Tranche 1 of the private placement amounted to 27.9 million shares. In connection with the private placement, the managers of the private placement, IDEX Biometrics and certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

Mr. Robert Keith participated in the private placement and subscribed for 3,619,380 shares in Tranche 1. Mr. Keith has also lent 17,940,213 shares in connection with the settlement of the private placement. The shares have been lent, not sold, and will be returned in due course. After the temporary disposal of shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 16,770,266 shares or rights to shares or 5.4% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics after completion of Tranche 1.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 21 May 2024 at 23:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


