27 June 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT plc



Disclosure of New Directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that, with effect from 1 July 2024, Justin Ward, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc ("SBO”) and all of its committees. Following the AGM of SBO on 18 September 2024, Justin will succeed Neil England as Chair.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Uloma Adighibe

Alexandria Tivey HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 832 3877

+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31