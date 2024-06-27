|
27.06.2024 08:01:00
Disclosure of New Directorship
27 June 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT plc
Disclosure of New Directorship
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that, with effect from 1 July 2024, Justin Ward, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc ("SBO”) and all of its committees. Following the AGM of SBO on 18 September 2024, Justin will succeed Neil England as Chair.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|26.06.24
|Schroders Credit Lens Juni 2024: Ihr Leitfaden für globale Anleihemärkte
|25.06.24
|Schroders: Gold: Ein stiller Nutzniesser des 3D Reset
|20.06.24
|Schroders Capital Private Equity Lens Q2 2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchaukelbörse setzt sich fort: SMI vor Börsenstart nahe Nulllinie -- DAX vorbörslich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Donnerstag um die Nulllinie pendeln, der DAX dürfte ebenfalls kaum verändert starten. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}