|
27.03.2024 17:00:00
Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 7-2024
27 March 2024
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction, no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Martin Frandsen Tobberup (disposal)
|10,000
|4,886
|5.114
|Martin Frandsen tobberup (exercise of stock options
|5.114
|12,000
|17,114
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu North Media A-S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu North Media A-S
3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅Arista Networks
✅KKR
✅SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen fester -- SMI knapp im Plus -- DAX knackt 18'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Mittwoch Gewinne. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex bleibt weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}