SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

27.02.2021 15:09:00

Diriyah E-Prix underway as the first all-electric Formula E night race lights up the skies of Saudi Arabia

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E, the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah as it returns to the historic desert surroundings of UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif for the third year in a row. The night race, commencing on February 26 2021, is set to be a spectacular double header in the dark. It will be the first time any motorsport race has attempted to use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies (PRNewsfoto/Diriyah Gate Development Authority)

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority said: "Diriyah is proud to have hosted the Diriyah E-Prix in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport, bringing the international racing community to Saudi Arabia for one of the first major global sporting events since the pandemic began. With the world watching, the street race track wrapping around UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif came alive, showcasing the revolutionary potential of this motorsport. We congratulate all teams that took part in the first ever all-electric night race for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It was a truly unforgettable experience."

The Diriyah E-Prix is running at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 and 27. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445627/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445628/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority_E_Prix.jpg

 

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies (PRNewsfoto/Diriyah Gate Development Authority)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diriyah-e-prix-underway-as-the-first-all-electric-formula-e-night-race-lights-up-the-skies-of-saudi-arabia-301236834.html

SOURCE Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
US Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
LafargeHolcim mit höherer Dynamik im Schlussquartal - Aktie fällt
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
UBS-Ökonomen korrigieren Wachstumsprognose 2021 wieder nach unten
DOTTIKON-Aktie verliert: DOTTIKON nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung
Börsenexperte: Der GameStop-Trade offenbart riesigen Fehler im System
Roche-Aktie im Plus, Regeneron-Aktie leichter: Roche und Regeneron erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-Cocktail

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit