Direxion Closing Four ETFs

20.08.2021 23:10:00
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the their inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board of Trustees of the Direxion Shares ETF Trust has decided to liquidate and close four ETFs (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"), based on the recommendation of the funds' adviser, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. As a result, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interest of the Funds and their shareholders. The Funds closing are as follows:
Fund
Ticker
CUSIP
Direxion Connected Consumer ETF
CCON
25460G724
Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders Vs. Laggards ETF
ESNG
25460G302
Direxion High Growth ETF
HIPR
25460G765
Direxion S&P 500® High Minus Low Quality ETF
QMJ
25460G401
The Funds will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE") and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on September 17, 2021 (the "Closing Date"). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.
Shareholders may sell their holdings in a Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from September 17, 2021 through September 24, 2021 (the "Liquidation Date") shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for a Fund's shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, each Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in a Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not tracking its underlying index, which is inconsistent with each Fund's investment objective and strategy.
On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, each Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.
About Direxion:
Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $26.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.
For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com, or call us at 866.476.7523.
An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
CONTACT:
James Doyle
JConnelly
973.850.7308
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direxion-closing-four-etfs-301359979.html
SOURCE Direxion
