Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
13.12.2024 17:23:07

Directorate change

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.38 GBP 3.24%
13 December 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Director Resignation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that Angela Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director, has informed the Board of her intention not to seek re-election as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting in February 2025.

Angela Henderson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Management and Service Provider Engagement Committee (the "MSPEC”). Megan McCracken will replace Angela as Chair of the MSPEC following the Annual General Meeting.

Commenting on today’s announcement, David Brock, Chair, said:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Angela for the contribution she has made to the Company during her time on the Board and in particular as Chair of the Management and Service Provider Engagement Committee. Her expertise and professionalism are greatly appreciated by the Board and the Company and we wish her the best in the future."

The Company has decided that due to the current size of the Board there is no intention to appoint an additional Non-Executive Director at the present time.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rules 9.6.11R(3) and 9.6.12.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandra Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


