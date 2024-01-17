Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'101 -1.2%  SPI 14'462 -1.1%  Dow 37'302 -0.2%  DAX 16'374 -1.2%  Euro 0.9418 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'388 -1.3%  Gold 2'008 -1.0%  Bitcoin 36'984 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8676 0.7%  Öl 77.1 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278On113454047DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405
Top News
Das Jahr der KI: Analyst sieht diese Aktien im Rennen um die Technologische Revolution vorn
Siemens-Aktie verliert deutlich: Siemens veranschlagt wohl Milliardenbetrag für Innomotics-Verkauf
Wirecard-Aktie: Wirecard-Zahlungsflüsse bleiben Mysterium
Northvolt-Aktie: Northvolt baut Batteriefabrik in Schleswig-Holstein
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie und Maersk-Aktie uneins: Hapag-Lloyd und Maersk wollen ab 2025 zusammenarbeiten
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2024 16:06:06

Directorate change

finanzen.net zero Paypoint PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Paypoint PLCShs
4.98 GBP -2.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

17 January 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Lan Tu to the Board of Paypoint plc as an additional independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 March 2024. Following this appointment, Lan will serve as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees together with the Audit Committee and its sub-Committee, the Cyber Security & Information Technology Committee.

Lan is currently the Senior Independent Director at Shawbrook Group plc and a director of its subsidiary, Shawbrook Bank, a UK challenger bank. She is also an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at WNS (Holdings) Limited, a NYSE listed business process management company. Additionally, Lan is Vice-Chair of the College Council at King’s College London University.

Lan was a Non-Executive Director at Arrow Global Group plc from 2015 until 2021. Most recently, Lan was Chief Executive of Virgin Money Investors, a joint venture between Virgin Money and Standard Life Aberdeen plc (now abrdn plc). Previously, Lan also served as Chief Strategy Officer for Standard Life Aberdeen and held a number of senior roles in American Express. She started her career at the management consultancy McKinsey & Co.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Lan to PayPoint. Lan is an accomplished Non-Executive Director and brings with her a wealth of experience from a range of sectors that will enhance the Board, including experience of driving product innovation and development within the B2C and B2B payments and cards sector”.

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Why palladium matters to the growth of the platinum market
09:46 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2024
08:39 SMI präsentiert sich stabil
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07:44 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Juli-Hoch erneut getestet
16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'551.51 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'804.75 13.65 NMSSMU
Short 12'235.15 8.90 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'100.76 17.01.2024 16:22:35
Long 10'720.00 19.15
Long 10'480.00 12.79
Long 9'978.90 8.97 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von fünf Milliarden Franken - Analysten begeistert
DocMorris-Aktie steigt dennoch: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: US-Börsen tiefer -- SMI fällt auf neues Jahrestief -- DAX weiter im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Kursschwäche genutzt: ARK-Investorin Cathie Wood hat Tesla-Aktien zugekauft
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Hoffnung auf Zinssenkungen schrumpft: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI kämpft sich letztlich nach oben -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Bären dominierten an Asiens Börsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit