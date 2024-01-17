17 January 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Lan Tu to the Board of Paypoint plc as an additional independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 March 2024. Following this appointment, Lan will serve as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees together with the Audit Committee and its sub-Committee, the Cyber Security & Information Technology Committee.

Lan is currently the Senior Independent Director at Shawbrook Group plc and a director of its subsidiary, Shawbrook Bank, a UK challenger bank. She is also an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at WNS (Holdings) Limited, a NYSE listed business process management company. Additionally, Lan is Vice-Chair of the College Council at King’s College London University.

Lan was a Non-Executive Director at Arrow Global Group plc from 2015 until 2021. Most recently, Lan was Chief Executive of Virgin Money Investors, a joint venture between Virgin Money and Standard Life Aberdeen plc (now abrdn plc). Previously, Lan also served as Chief Strategy Officer for Standard Life Aberdeen and held a number of senior roles in American Express. She started her career at the management consultancy McKinsey & Co.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Lan to PayPoint. Lan is an accomplished Non-Executive Director and brings with her a wealth of experience from a range of sectors that will enhance the Board, including experience of driving product innovation and development within the B2C and B2B payments and cards sector”.

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

