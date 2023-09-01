Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'095 -0.3%  SPI 14'634 -0.2%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'934 -0.1%  Euro 0.9573 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'306 0.2%  Gold 1'944 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'964 0.3%  Dollar 0.8826 -0.1%  Öl 87.8 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Relief Therapeutics125112599Holcim1221405
Top News
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche hat positive Daten zu Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa geliefert
2. Quartal 2023: In diese US-Aktien investierte die Deutsche Bank im vergangenen Quartal
VW-Aktie verliert: Bänder in Portugal stehen still - auch Emden betroffen
Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet im August steigende Zahl an Flugbewegungen - Flughafen Zürich-Aktie etwas tiefer
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich im Minus: Tesla senkt in China erneut die Preise für Model S und Model X
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kings Arms Yard VCT Aktie [Valor: 442445 / ISIN: GB0007174294]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2023 12:15:00

Directorate change

Kings Arms Yard VCT
0.20 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Thorpe, ACA, as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Simon will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Simon is a qualified Chartered Accountant and former chairman and current Director of Cambridge Angels with extensive experience of analysing and investing in early-stage public and private companies in the technology and technology enabled healthcare sectors. His previous roles include him working as the Chief Operating Officer for European Equity Research and UBS Global Equity Research.

Simon will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024.

The Board welcomes Simon and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

Fiona Wollocombe, Chairman
1 September 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit? Darüber spricht Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21 Shares im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem erläutert Bernhard Wenger, wie 21Shares bereits künstliche Intelligenz verwendet und gibt einen Ausblick auf den Kryptomarkt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:12 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
08:47 UBS-Rekordgewinn beflügelt
07:23 Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV
31.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
31.08.23 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
31.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
31.08.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.70
Short 11'789.53 13.89 C0SSMU
Short 12'249.52 8.82 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'086.04 01.09.2023 12:04:34
Long 10'642.23 19.16 VWSSMU
Long 10'413.90 13.72 CSSSMU
Long 9'960.35 8.86 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche hat positive Daten zu Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa geliefert
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth bricht am Nachmittag nach oben aus
Nach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit