AEX Gold Aktie [Valor: 120339910 / ISIN: CA02312A1066]
20.08.2024 10:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

AEX Gold
0.64 GBP 1.27%
Toronto, Canada , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq” or the "Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – August 20, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that it was informed that Graham Stewart, Chairman of the Board, Eldur Olafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Joan Plant, Executive VP, Ellert Arnarson, CFO, and Non-Executive Directors Warwick Morley-Jepson and David Neuhauser (indirectly through Livermore Partners LLC in which he is a Managing Director), acquired 191 085 common shares of no par value in the Company in total.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:      1)   Graham Stewart
      2)   Eldur Olafsson
      3)   Joan Plant
      4)   Ellert Arnarson
      5)   Warwick Morley-Jepson
      6)   Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:      1)   Chairman of the Board
      2)   Chief Executive Officer
      3)   Executive Vice President
      4)   Chief Financial Officer
      5)   Non-Executive Director
      6)   Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAmaroq Minerals Ltd.
b)LEI:213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code:		Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



ISIN: CA02312A1066
b)Nature of the transaction:Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
c)











Price(s) and volume(s):













 Price(s)Volume(s)
1)GBP 0.6158,130
2)CAD$ 1.050993,255
3)CAD$ 1.05710,000
4)ISK 106.7545,000
5)CAD$ 1.124,000
6)CAD$ 1.0730,700
d)Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:
  • Average price:


      1)   8,130; GBP 0.615
      2)   93,255; CAD$ 1.0509
      3)   10,000; CAD$ 1.057
      4)   45,000; ISK 106.75
      5)   4,000; CAD$ 1.12
      6)   30,700; CAD$ 1.07

e)Date of the transaction(s):      1)   August 19, 2024
      2)   August 15, 2024
      3)   August 16, 2024
      4)   August 16, 2024
      5)   August 19, 2024
      6)   August 16, 2024

f)Place of the transaction      1)   AIM
      2)   TSXV
      3)   TSXV
      4)   XICE
      5)   TSXV
      6)   TSXV

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Kieron Hodgson
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Corporation updates:
Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.


