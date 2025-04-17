|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.04.2025 17:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining
25.40 EUR -0.39%
Endeavour Mining plc
17 April 2025
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|£15.6153
|4,949
|Aggregated information
N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|£15.6153
|5,941
|Aggregated information
N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
