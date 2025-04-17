Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’646 0.4%  SPI 15’684 0.3%  Dow 39’206 -1.2%  DAX 21’211 -0.5%  Euro 0.9318 0.5%  EStoxx50 4’940 -0.5%  Gold 3’298 -1.4%  Bitcoin 69’202 1.2%  Dollar 0.8193 0.8%  Öl 67.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
Trotz Partnerschaften: D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit schwacher Performance
TSMC-Aktie legt zu: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung zum Jahresstart
Hertz-Aktie zündet nach Einstieg von Bill Ackmans Pershing Square den Turbo
Trotz Zöllen: Aluminium-Konzern Alcoa baut US-Kapazität nicht aus - Alcoa-Aktie fällt
Zoom im Fokus: Störung gemeldet - Aktie wenig bewegt
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.04.2025 17:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining
25.40 EUR -0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Endeavour Mining plc
17 April 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
c)CurrencyGBP
d)





Price and volume


PriceVolume
£15.61534,949
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price



N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction15 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H2 2024 interim dividend, on 15 April 2025.
c)CurrencyGBP
d)





Price and volume


PriceVolume
£15.61535,941
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price



N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction15 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten