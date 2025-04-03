Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name THOMAS HICKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF (A) ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN; AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 118,550 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS NIL 13,643 DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price Nil – TOTAL OF 132,193 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-02 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information GRANT OF (A) RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS, IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND, IN THE CASE OF THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS, THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name THOMAS HICKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MANAGING DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN IN RESPECT OF INCREASE IN 2024 SALARY ON APPPOINTMENT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 34,405 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price Nil – TOTAL OF 34,405 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2025-04-02 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

