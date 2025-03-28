Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Huibert

Last Name(s) Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director

Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares

Currency EUR

Price €34.06236

Volume 20,848.82291

Total €710,160.1115

Aggregated information:

Price €34.06236

Volume 20,848.82291

Total €710,160.1115

For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.

Date of Transaction March 26, 2025