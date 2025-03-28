|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
28.03.2025 11:46:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
March 28, 2025
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€34.06236
|Volume
|20,848.82291
|Total
|€710,160.1115
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|€34.06236
|Volume
|20,848.82291
|Total
|€710,160.1115
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of Transaction
|March 26, 2025
|Place of Transaction
|Amsterdam
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|15,467.000000
|34.06236
|526842.522120
|829.830319
|34.06236
|28265.979065
|1,038.825910
|34.06236
|35384.862124
|1,056.252850
|34.06236
|35978.464828
|1,186.999400
|34.06236
|40432.000883
|1,269.914430
|34.06236
|43256.282484