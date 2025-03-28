Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
 
28.03.2025 11:46:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell
31.96 CHF 0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency EUR
Price €34.06236
Volume 20,848.82291
Total €710,160.1115
Aggregated information:
Price €34.06236
Volume 20,848.82291
Total €710,160.1115
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of Transaction March 26, 2025
Place of Transaction Amsterdam

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€)
15,467.000000 34.06236 526842.522120
829.830319 34.06236 28265.979065
1,038.825910 34.06236 35384.862124
1,056.252850 34.06236 35978.464828
1,186.999400 34.06236 40432.000883
1,269.914430 34.06236 43256.282484

