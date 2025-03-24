|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.03.2025 16:10:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benjamin Larkin
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1794
|42,394
|£50,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lord O’Shaughnessy
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1794
|84,788
|£100,000.00
|£1.1916
|79,724
|£95,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£1.1853
|164,512
|£195,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philippa Latham
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1916
|8,392
|£10,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christopher Burrows
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1794
|8,478
|£10,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clare Burrows
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA to Director
Christopher Burrows
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1794
|8,478
|£10,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rhodri Whitlock
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1794
|6,783
|£8,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 March 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
24 March 2025
