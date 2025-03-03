Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



03-March-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST



METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the “Company”) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.855189 50,000 0.854320 18,271 0.859999 18,947 0.859999 44,977 0.849999 40,000 0.846780 50,000 0.840136 50,000 0.840000 50,000 0.819999 50,000 0.828884 90,023 0.815000 50,000 0.813560 75,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 587,218 0.83627 f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Miles Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.811436 22,483 0.81 9,033 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31,516 0.81102 f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marshall Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.817989 22,302 0.816245 8,964 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31,266 0.81877 f) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



