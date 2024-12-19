Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie [Valor: 3035582 / ISIN: GB00B1G3LR35]
19.12.2024 17:05:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT
1.12 GBP 1.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Benjamin Larkin has been appointed to the Board effective today. He already held 61,293 ordinary shares in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC in addition to the below transaction.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Benjamin Larkin  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.1700476,563£557,578.71
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Lord O’Shaughnessy  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.170029,448£34,454.16
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Christopher Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.170071,245£83,356.65
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Clare Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to Director Christopher Burrows  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.170010,798£12,633.66
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Pippa Latham  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Development VCT PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.17002,927£3,424.59
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification
19 December 2024


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten