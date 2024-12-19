Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic
13.06 GBP 0.08%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-Dec-2024 / 11:41 GMT/BST

 

Britvic plc

19 December 2024

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 19 December 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).

 

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1,306.00 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 1,306.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased

Number of Matching Shares

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

11

4

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

12

4

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

474,682

-

-

474,682

0.19%

Rebecca Napier

13,760

-

-

13,760

0.00%

 

The attached notification, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

1,306.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

11 (Partnership shares)

 4 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

15 shares

£143.66

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/12/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

1,306.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

12 (Partnership shares)

 4 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

16 shares

£156.72

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/12/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 366302
EQS News ID: 2054987

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

