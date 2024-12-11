Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'678 0.3%  SPI 15'581 0.3%  Dow 44'248 -0.4%  DAX 20'326 0.0%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'953 0.0%  Gold 2'696 0.1%  Bitcoin 86'882 1.8%  Dollar 0.8837 0.1%  Öl 73.2 1.5% 
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger Technology135706599Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet
6.37 CHF 9.02%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

11-Dec-2024 / 12:30 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

11 December 2024

 

On 11 December 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 December 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.

The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.

PDMR

Partnership Shares Purchased

Price

Stuart Birrell

26

£5.79

Kenton Jarvis

26

£5.79

David Morgan

26

£5.79

Garry Wilson

26

£5.79

 

Institutional investors and analysts:

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Birrell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Data & Information Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

GBP £5.79

26

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 26

 
  • Price

GBP £5.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

GBP £5.79

26

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 26

 
  • Price

GBP £5.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Morgan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

GBP £5.79

26

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 26

 
  • Price

GBP £5.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO easyJet holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

GBP £5.79

26

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 26

 
  • Price

GBP £5.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 364563
EQS News ID: 2049115

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2049115&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

