DXS International Aktie
31.10.2024 17:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

DXS International
0.01 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

The Board of DXS International plc (the "Company” or "DXSP), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 30 October 2024 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.0p per share. Further, today 31 October 2024, Mr Bob Sutcliffe purchased a total of 133,333 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.5p per share

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife’s interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,116,719 Ordinary Shares representing 1.74% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)

 		Name

 		Mr. Robert Sutcliffe

 
2Reason for the notification
a)

 		Position/status

 		Chairman
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
b)

 		LEI

 

 		2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.33p each
  
Identification codeISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
  
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase of shares
c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)    
  Price(s)Volume(s) 
  1.0p50,000 
  1.5p 133,333 
d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 		Aggregated information 
  
- Aggregated volume 
  
- Price 
  
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		30 October 2024 and 31 October 2024
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		Aquis Stock Exchange

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman
DXS International plc
www.dxs-systems.com

 		01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten