Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’171 -0.5%  SPI 16’242 -0.5%  Dow 42’185 -0.3%  DAX 19’325 -0.8%  Euro 0.9415 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’000 -1.3%  Gold 2’639 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’648 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8445 0.4%  Öl 71.8 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ams24924656Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Gerresheimer-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutliche Prognosesenkung für 2024 und 2025
Risiken von Krypto-ETFs: So minimieren Anleger ihr Verlustrisiko
Chip-Sektor vor Herausforderungen: Analysten dämpfen Hoffnungen für NVIDIA und Broadcom
Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Montagmittag zurück
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2024 18:52:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell
28.04 CHF 2.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
September 30, 2024    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23, 2024 in respect of the second quarter of 2024, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman26 September 2024SHEL (LSE) 1,109.67 GBP 24.34
Philippa Bounds26 September 2024SHELL (AMS) 0.01 EUR 29.41
Philippa Bounds26 September 2024SHEL (LSE) 47.30 GBP 24.34
Robertus Mooldijk26 September 2024SHELL (AMS) 721.54 EUR 29.41
Rachel Solway26 September 2024SHEL (LSE) 6.01 GBP 24.34
Huibert Vigeveno26 September 2024SHELL (AMS) 1,187.00 EUR 29.41
Zoe Yujnovich26 September 2024SHELL (AMS) 1,172.43 EUR 29.41
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary    
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
     
     
     
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
     
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price24.34
Volume1,109.67
Total27,009.37
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,109.67
Price24.34
Total27,009.37
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price29.41
Volume0.01
Total0.29
Aggregated information 
Volume 0.01
Price29.41
Total0.29
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price24.34
Volume47.30
Total1,151.28
Aggregated information 
Volume 47.30
Price24.34
Total1,151.28
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price29.41
Volume721.54
Total21,220.49
Aggregated information 
Volume 721.54
Price29.41
Total21,220.49
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price24.34
Volume6.01
Total146.28
Aggregated information 
Volume 6.01
Price24.34
Total146.28
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price29.41
Volume1,187.00
Total34,909.67
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,187.00
Price29.41
Total34,909.67
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price29.41
Volume1,172.43
Total34,481.17
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,172.43
Price29.41
Total34,481.17
Date of transaction 26/09/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten