Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’222 -0.2%  SPI 16’213 -0.3%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’242 -0.6%  Euro 0.9687 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’847 -0.5%  Gold 2’394 -2.1%  Bitcoin 57’197 0.8%  Dollar 0.8896 0.2%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599CrowdStrike47976949ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Lonza1384101EMS-CHEMIE1644035DocMorris4261528
Top News
Schindler-Aktie leichter: Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr verbessert
TUI-Aktie im Minus: Wandelanleihen platziert - IT-Störung trifft auch TUI
Franken, Debit- oder Kreditkarte - welche Bezahlmethode ist die beste im Ausland?
Ryanair- und Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Swiss, Ryanair, Air France und Eurowings von IT-Störung betroffen
DZ BANK beurteilt Sartorius vz-Aktie mit Verkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot

Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2024 14:48:52

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Britvic-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Britvic
12.64 GBP -0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-Jul-2024 / 13:48 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

19 July 2024

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 19 July 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).

 

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1,264.00 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 1,264.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased

Number of Matching Shares

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

12

4

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

12

4

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

453,195

-

-

453,195

0.18%

Rebecca Napier

13,401

-

-

13,401

0.00%

 

The attached notification, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

1,264.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

12 (Partnership shares)

 4 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

16 shares

£151.68

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/07/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

1,264.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

12 (Partnership shares)

 4 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

16 shares

£151.68

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/07/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 335393
EQS News ID: 1950329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950329&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Britvic Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 ABB und Novartis belasten
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer nach dem Rekordhoch
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.56 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.61 0SSSMU
Short 13’517.40 8.97 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’221.02 19.07.2024 15:13:27
Long 11’737.57 18.28 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.39 UBSGIU
Long 11’029.29 8.94 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
CrowdStrike-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Softwareupdate legt weltweit IT lahm - Problem offenbar behoben
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Ist die NVIDIA-Aktie bereits überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten eine lohnende Alternative sein
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit