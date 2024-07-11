Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.07.2024 18:57:47

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero AEX Gold-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

AEX Gold
0.64 GBP 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Toronto, Ontario, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – July 11, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ) announces that on July 11, 2024, it was informed that Livermore Partners LLC, a company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of Amaroq Minerals, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 37,900 common shares of no par value in the Company. This brings David Neuhauser's indirect total holding to 14,579,124 shares, 4.45% of the capital in the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAmaroq Minerals Ltd.
b)LEI:213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code:		Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



ISIN: CA02312A1066
b)Nature of the transaction:Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.


c)



Price(s) and volume(s):





 Price(s)Volume(s)
1)CAD$ 1.0820,000
2)CAD$ 1.1417,900


d)Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:


  • Average price:


37,900



CAD$ 1.11

e)Date of the transaction(s):

      1)   July 09, 2024
      2)   July 11, 2024

f)Place of the transactionTSXV

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com 

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 

Panmure Liberum (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Kieron Hodgson
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980 

For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information: 

About Amaroq Minerals 

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of Gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

The announcement does not contain inside information.


