Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’016 -0.6%  SPI 15’948 -0.6%  Dow 39’128 0.0%  DAX 18’155 -0.1%  Euro 0.9591 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’916 -0.4%  Gold 2’299 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’513 0.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 85.2 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Carlo Gavazzi-Aktie: Deutlicher Umsatzrückgang - Dividendensenkung
Antigeldwäschegesetze gebrochen: Binance muss Strafe an Indien zahlen
Darum legt der Euro zum USD leicht zu - Franken wenig bewegt
Nordex-Aktie: Nordex nimmt Werk in Iowa wieder in Betrieb
Roche-Aktie: WHO genehmigt Tests zum HPV-Screening
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie [Valor: 2752469 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2024 08:05:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Octopus Apollo VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Octopus Apollo VCT
0.47 GBP 4.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameMurray Steele 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4727 per share54,451
(d)



Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction26 June 2024
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.06.24 Why the S&P 500 ESG Index Continues to Outperform the S&P 500
26.06.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus und Merck belasten
26.06.24 SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
26.06.24 Wie Sportartikelhersteller vom Juni profitieren könnten
26.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
25.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’506.74 19.37 NRSSMU
Short 12’782.21 13.34 SSCM8U
Short 13’231.54 8.90 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’015.72 26.06.2024 17:30:28
Long 11’516.75 19.69 UBSTBU
Long 11’233.62 13.49 UBSY9U
Long 10’820.00 8.76
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und US-Dollar zu
NVIDIA-Aktie beendet Verlustserie mit kräftiger Erholung: Stärkster Rebound seit über drei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie gibt Gas dank Milliardeninvestitionen von VW - Volkswagen-Aktionäre skeptisch
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte
NVIDIA-Aktie im Minus: CEO Jensen Huang trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien im Millionenwert
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich übernimmt das Reiseversicherungsgeschäft für Privatkunden von AIG - Personalsuche in Indien
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten