Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 -0.4%  SPI 16’059 -0.4%  Dow 38’868 0.2%  DAX 18’435 -0.3%  Euro 0.9639 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’000 -0.3%  Gold 2’305 -0.3%  Bitcoin 60’228 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8969 0.1%  Öl 81.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343On113454047
Top News
Fresenius SE-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Fresenius SE-Aktie
Deutsche Banken: Möglicherweise kein Paydirekt/Giropay mehr
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Heidelberg Materials will Klinkerproduktion in Anorga beenden
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
easyJet-Aktie höher: Neue Strecken ab Winter aus der Schweiz an
Suche...
0% Kommission
Admiral Group Aktie [Valor: 1956510 / ISIN: GB00B02J6398]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2024 11:44:07

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Admiral Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Admiral Group
26.30 CHF 10.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of 152 Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£27.31152
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction7 June 2024

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Nachrichten zu Admiral Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten