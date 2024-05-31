Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
31.05.2024 13:59:53

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell
32.76 CHF 0.45%
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 31, 2024

Shell plc (the "Company”) announces that on May 29, 2024:

a)   Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 715 shares of €0.07 each in the Company ("Shares”) and immediately repurchased 711 shares into her Individual Savings Account ("ISA”); and


b)   James Bounds, a person closely associated ("PCA”) with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 319 Shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA”); and


c)   Alfred Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 319 Shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA”); and


d)   George Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 322 Shares and immediately repurchased 320 Shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA”); and


e)   Brian Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 715 Shares and immediately repurchased 710 Shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA”).


Further details regarding these transactions are shown in the PDMR notifications below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PDMR ("Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA ("Purchase”)
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 Price Volume
1. Sale 27.97715
2. Purchase 27.97711
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 29, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)James
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR ("Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA ("Purchase”)
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 Price Volume
1. Sale 27.96322
2. Purchase 28.00319
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 29, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Alfred
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR ("Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA ("Purchase”)
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 Price Volume
1. Sale 27.99322
2. Purchase 27.00319
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 29, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)George
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR ("Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA ("Purchase”)
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 Price Volume
1. Sale 28.00322
2. Purchase 27.96320
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 29, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Brian
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPCA with PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PCA of PDMR ("Sale”)
  2. Purchase of shares by PCA of PDMR into ISA ("Purchase”)
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 Price Volume
1. Sale 27.99715
2. Purchase 27.99710
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 29, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Caroline J.M. Omloo
Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


