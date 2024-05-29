|
29.05.2024 17:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrew Sheen
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|ICG Unit
ISIN: IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ICG Units
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price Volume
€5.579 18,400
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 May 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
