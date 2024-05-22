Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
OSB Group Aktie
22.05.2024 16:48:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB Group
4.69 GBP -0.64%
22 May 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified that Jens Bech (a PDMR) exercised his option to purchase, and subsequently sold, ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB Group PLC 2020 three-year Sharesave Scheme ("2020 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.29013 per share.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction(i) Exercise of Sharesave option
(ii) Sale of shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
  1. £2.29013
  2. £4.728117
  1. 7,859
  2. 7,859
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

  1. 7,859
  2. 7,859


Aggregated price
  1. Total Exercise Price: £17,998.13
  2. Total Sale Price: £37,158.27
e. Date of transaction21 May 2024

f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphickt: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary





 
  
Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations		 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


