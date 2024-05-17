Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’025 0.7%  SPI 16’023 0.6%  Dow 39’885 0.0%  DAX 18’718 -0.1%  Euro 0.9868 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’067 -0.1%  Gold 2’410 1.4%  Bitcoin 60’575 2.4%  Dollar 0.9073 0.2%  Öl 83.4 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb4432874Roche1203204UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Richemont21048333Lonza1384101
Top News
Darum ist der europäische E-Automarkt für Tesla-Rivale BYD besonders rentabel
Warum sich der Euro zum US-Dollar kaum bewegt - Franken etwas schwächer
Kampf der KI-Giganten NVIDIA & Co.: KI-Mitarbeiter berichten über unzumutbare Arbeitsbedingungen
Meme-Wahnsinn setzt sich fort: Faraday Future-Aktie mit enormen Kursgewinnen
Microsoft-Aktie etwas höher: Brüssel verlangt detaillierte Angaben zu KI-Risiken von Microsofts Bing
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2024 17:02:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

finanzen.net zero Irish Continental Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Irish Continental Group
4.50 GBP 10.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameRokeby Investments Limited

 
 

 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 

 		Legal person closely associated with Eamonn Rothwell, Executive Director

 

 
b)Initial Notification Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction   On-market purchase of shares.  
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
€5.40                                             1,191,000  

 

 
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction16 May 2024

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
g)Additional Information 

Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

16:51 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
11:20 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
09:40 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.22 19.37 S2S3JU
Short 12’764.62 13.49 YXSSMU
Short 13’213.88 8.96 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’025.25 17.05.2024 17:09:35
Long 11’520.00 19.68
Long 11’280.00 13.76
Long 10’820.00 8.84
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie gibt Gas: Frühe klinische Daten zu Kandidat gegen Fettleibigkeit vorgelegt
Novartis-Aktie leichter, MorphoSys-Aktie steigt: Novartis kann MorphoSys übernehmen
Siemens-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang - Innomotics-Verkauf
Richemont-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Richemont wächst verhalten und büsst an Marge ein - neuer CEO
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich-Gruppe setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW passt Dividende nach unten an
Dänemark vergibt Milliardenauftrag an Siemens Energy: Siemens Energy-Aktie dennoch tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit