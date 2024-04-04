Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
04.04.2024 17:10:56

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell
31.37 CHF -0.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 4, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyGBP
Price£26.1934

 
Volume1,340
Total

 		£35,099.16
Aggregated information

 

 		 

 
Volume1,340
Price£26.1934
Total£35,099.16
Date of transactionMarch 28, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


