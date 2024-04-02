Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kenmare Resources Aktie [Valor: 33144348 / ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00]
02.04.2024 13:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources
3.68 EUR 2.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTHOMAS HICKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL117,013 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		Nil – TOTAL OF 117,013 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)Date of the transaction2024-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional InformationGRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBEN BAXTER
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL109,240 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		Nil – TOTAL OF 109,240 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)Date of the transaction2024-03-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional InformationGRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.


