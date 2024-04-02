Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name THOMAS HICKEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 117,013 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price Nil – TOTAL OF 117,013 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

