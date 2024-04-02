|
02.04.2024 13:00:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|THOMAS HICKEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|117,013 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Nil – TOTAL OF 117,013 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-03-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
|g)
|Additional Information
|GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|BEN BAXTER
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|109,240 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Nil – TOTAL OF 109,240 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-03-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
|g)
|Additional Information
|GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.
